Myanmar National Arrested In Manipur With Drugs

NET Web Desk

Security forces arrested a Myanmar national in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district for allegedly smuggling narcotics. The accused, identified as Hery (32) from Tamu, Myanmar, was intercepted while riding a two-wheeler from Haolenphai at New Shijang village under Moreh Police Station.

Upon searching his belongings, authorities seized four packets of WIY tablets weighing approximately 4.4 kg, a mobile phone, a two-wheeler, and an individual MSF appt card.

The suspect was taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to determine the extent of his involvement in cross-border smuggling networks.