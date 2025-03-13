Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Myanmar National Arrested In Manipur With Drugs

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Security forces arrested a Myanmar national in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district for allegedly smuggling narcotics. The accused, identified as Hery (32) from Tamu, Myanmar, was intercepted while riding a two-wheeler from Haolenphai at New Shijang village under Moreh Police Station.

Upon searching his belongings, authorities seized four packets of WIY tablets weighing approximately 4.4 kg, a mobile phone, a two-wheeler, and an individual MSF appt card.

The suspect was taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to determine the extent of his involvement in cross-border smuggling networks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News