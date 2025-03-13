Nagaland CM Reviews Tuli Development Projects, Focuses On rail And industrial Growth

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 13: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio visited Tuli sub-division in Mokokchung district to review ongoing development projects and engage with local communities. During his visit, he emphasized aligning Nagaland’s progress with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and called for collective efforts to drive growth across sectors.

According to a DIPR report, Rio highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and infrastructure. He commended public participation in the Foothill Road construction and assured continued support for the project. He also visited Longnakba Lenden Tuli Railway Station and announced discussions with the Ministry of Railways to upgrade rail services. Plans are underway to expand operations beyond goods transport to include passenger services, improving accessibility for residents.

Rio also addressed the long-standing issue of the Tuli Paper Mill, reaffirming the government’s commitment to reviving its operations. He stated that discussions were ongoing with 3ACSL Company to facilitate the mill’s restoration, aiming to generate employment and boost industrial development. Additionally, he emphasized the dignity of labor and encouraged people to adopt a self-reliant mindset.

As part of his visit, the chief minister inaugurated the newly constructed Wameken Village Council Hall (Panchayat Bhavan) and inspected the Sentimeren Memorial Watch Tower in Kangtsung Village. He later visited the ongoing Foothill Road construction site, stressing the importance of improved road connectivity for economic and social progress.

Rio was accompanied by Minister for Rural Development and SIRD Metsubo Jamir, Advisors A. Pangjung Jamir and W. Chingang Konyak, MLAs Y. Mhonbemo Humtsoe and Benei M. Lamthiu, along with Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Sentiwapang Aier and other senior officials.