Nagaland: Minister Bashangmongba Chang inaugurates PWD Office Complex In Mokokchung

Kohima, Mar 13: Housing and Mechanical Engineering Minister P. Bashangmongba Chang inaugurated the PWD Office Complex at Tongdentsuyong ward, Mokokchung.

Speaking at the event, Chang acknowledged Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s leadership in infrastructure development and stated that the new complex reflects the government’s vision for a modern and well-planned Nagaland. He emphasized that the facility would enhance the Public Works Department’s efficiency in delivering essential services, particularly in road and building construction. He also urged officials and staff to uphold integrity and commitment in their work.

Chief Engineer PWD (H) Er. Hozheto Shikhu and Tongdentsuyong Ward Chairman Imti Ozukhum also addressed the gathering. A technical report was presented by J.E. PWD (H) Mokokchung Division, Er. Talitemjen Jamir. The event was chaired by E.E. PWD (H) Mokokchung Division, Er. Chengato Kath, while the vote of thanks was delivered by S.E. Circle-1 PWD (H), Kohima, Er. Supongliba. A dedicatory prayer was led by Monglier, Pastor of MTBA.