Outrage in Tripura Over Shocking Puppy Killing Video; Minister Sudhangshu Das Orders Immediate Action

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 13, 2025: Tripura’s Khowai district has been rocked by public outrage after a disturbing video surfaced on social media, showing a youth brutally killing a puppy. The horrifying clip has triggered widespread condemnation, with netizens and animal rights activists demanding swift action against the perpetrator.

Tripura’s Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das, expressing strong disapproval of the incident, directed the police to take immediate steps to apprehend the accused. “This is not just animal abuse—it’s pure evil. No living being deserves such brutality,” the minister stated in a social media post, calling for urgent intervention.

In response, two animal rescue organizations, Pawsome and K-Nine, have formally lodged complaints at different police stations, urging authorities to ensure the culprit is swiftly brought to justice.

Condemning the act, Minister Das further remarked, “I strongly condemn this inhumane act and have instructed the Tripura Police to take strict action. Such cruelty cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Authorities are currently investigating the matter, as demands for justice continue to grow across the state.