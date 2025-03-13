Sikkim Minister Ven Sonam Lama Inaugurates Renovated Thaktok Monastery In Yuksam

NET Web Desk

Gyalshing, Mar13: Ven Sonam Lama, Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs and PHE Department, on Thursday inaugurated the newly renovated Thaktok Monastery in Yuksam, with His Eminence Tulku Serta Kheyentse Rinpoche also in attendance.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Ds Limboo, Zilla Adakshya Gyalshing, Yishey D. Yongda, Secretary of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Tenzing D. Denzongpa, DC Gyalshing, Tshering Thendup Bhutia, Senior Gendung of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Khenpo Wangyal D. Bhutia, CH Subba, SDM Yuksam, Mohan Gurung, former Minister, Tenzing W. Bhutia, Range Officer, Nandu Gurung, CLC President, along with local gram panchayats and the general public.

The Thaktok Monastery, which was built around 1600 during the reign of Sikkim’s first king, had fallen into disrepair over the years. With the efforts of Minister Ven Sonam Lama, MLA Tshering T. Bhutia, and the support of the Gyalshing district administration, the restoration was completed successfully. The renovation project was coordinated by the Yuksam Thakthok Gumpa Committee in collaboration with the district administration and the Government of Sikkim.

Minister Sonam Lama commended the Gyalshing district administration for its efforts in the development of the region and emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage sites to promote tourism. The Minister also announced support for the renovation of a historical cave located near the monastery, which holds significant spiritual value.

During the ceremony, the Yuksam Thakthok Gumpa Committee honored various individuals and organizations for their contributions to the restoration project, including District Collector Tenzing D. Denzongpa. Land donors were also recognized for their invaluable support.

DC Gyalshing, Tenzing D. Denzongpa, outlined the district’s initiatives for tourism promotion and development. He also instructed the BDO Yuksam to expedite the construction of a footpath linking the main road to the monastery, with assistance from the MGNREGA scheme.

The Yuksam Thakthok Gumpa Committee expressed its gratitude to the Minister and all those involved for their continued support in the successful restoration of Thaktok Monastery.