NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s Pritam Rai will represent India in the Manjushree Trail Race (MTR) 2025, scheduled to take place in Kathmandu, Nepal, from March 14 to 16. The event, now in its fifth edition, is one of Nepal’s major trail running competitions.

Pritam will compete in the 160 km race, facing top runners from countries including the United States, Finland, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, France, Nepal, Japan, the Philippines, China, and Thailand.