Six Bangladeshi Infiltrators Arrested In Assam, Sent Back

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 13: Assam Police arrested six Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, in Sribhumi district and deported them to Bangladesh on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The arrests were made as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal infiltration. According to the Chief Minister, the individuals were intercepted early in the morning and subsequently sent back to Bangladesh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ankhi, Misty Khan, Ibrahim Shaikh, Md Yeakub, Reshma Begum, and Lipi Khan.