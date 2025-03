NET Web Desk

Six MLAs—Awangbow Newmai, Khashim Vashum, Losii Dikho, Leishiyo Keishing, J. Kumo Sha, and Janghemlung Panmei—met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan to discuss key issues affecting the people.

During the meeting, the legislators assured their cooperation in efforts to restore peace and stability in the state.

They expressed confidence in Manipur’s return to normalcy under the Governor’s leadership.