THRC Directs DGP to Investigate Alleged Police Inaction in Kadamtala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 13, 2025: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has sought an inquiry from the state’s Director General of Police (DGP), Amitabh Ranjan, regarding allegations that Kadamtala Police Station refused to register a First Information Report (FIR). The DGP has been asked to submit a report by April 24.

The complaint was filed by Sati Rani Goswami, a resident of Gobindapur in North Tripura District, who alleged that police personnel did not register her FIR when she approached them on January 1, 2025. The complaint specifically named Havildar Gayatri Das. Goswami sent her grievance via speed post to the THRC, seeking intervention.

Before officially taking up the matter, the THRC has requested a detailed report. “A complaint addressed to the Court of the Learned Special Judge, North Tripura, has also been enclosed. The Commission deems it necessary to obtain a report from the DGP before proceeding further,” stated the directive.

The Commission has forwarded the complaint and accompanying documents to the DGP, urging a comprehensive investigation into the allegations. A response is expected within three weeks.

