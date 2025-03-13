Tripura: Husband Arrested for Attack on Wife in Kailashahar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 13, 2025: Tripura’s Kailashahar Women’s Police Station in Unakoti district has arrested Abdul Jalal, who was accused of brutally attacking his wife with a sharp blade.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested him from the Kubjhar area of Kailashahar on Wednesday night. He was presented before the District Sessions Court on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters here, Kailashahar Women’s Police Station OC Ripita Bhattacharya detailed the incident. “On February 20, Abdul Jalal, a resident of Yezoakhaora under the Irani Police Station, rode his bike to his in-laws’ house in the Pakhirbada area. There, in a shocking act of violence, he struck his wife, Rukia Begum, on the head with a sharp blade. She suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition,” she said.

Following the attack, enraged locals set Abdul Jalal’s bike on fire. The same day, Rukia Begum lodged a written complaint against her husband, leading the police to register Case No. 06/25. However, the accused had been absconding since the incident.

“After weeks of investigation, we managed to track him down and arrest him based on secret information. He was produced before the court on Thursday,” Bhattacharya added.