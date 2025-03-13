Tripura Working For Empowerment Of Women: CM Manik Saha

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Mar 13: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday emphasized the state government’s commitment to empowering women through various welfare schemes, focusing on economic empowerment and social support.

During a program marking the conclusion of a week-long celebration for International Women’s Day at Rabindra Bhavan, CM Saha highlighted the significant growth in women-run self-help groups (SHGs). He shared that the number of women-run SHGs in the state has risen from 4,000 in 2016-17 to 53,663 currently, with 4.84 lakh women actively engaged in SHG activities.

The CM also mentioned that the government has allocated Rs 746.80 crore to support these groups, with Rs 32.67 crore spent by the 2017-18 financial year. Additionally, loans disbursed to SHGs have increased from Rs 4.95 crore until 2017-18 to Rs 14.65 crore today. Tripura now boasts 91,871 ‘Lakhpati Didis,’ and efforts are underway to create ‘Drone Didis,’ inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative.

CM Saha also introduced two new schemes for girls, announced by BJP National President JP Nadda. The schemes include an investment of Rs 50,000 in bonds for every girl child born into BPL families, with an 18-year maturity period. The state government will soon approve the scheme.

Furthermore, CM Saha explained the expansion of a scooter distribution plan for higher secondary pass-out girls, ensuring the benefit is extended to students from all boards, including TBSE, CBSE, and ICSE.

Lastly, CM Saha expressed concern over the issue of child marriage, particularly in North Tripura, South Tripura, and Sepahijala districts, describing the situation as alarming.