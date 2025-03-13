Tripura’s Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury Accuses Tipra Motha Party of Deception, Calls for Women’s Resistance Against BJP

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 13, 2025: CPIM state secretary and leader of opposition (LoP) Jitendra Chaudhury today launched a scathing attack on Tipra Motha alleging that the party has historically functioned under different names to deceive people and serve criminal interests.

Speaking at a rally organized by the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) today, Chaudhury claimed that Tipra Motha had been actively working against the people of Tripura, attempting to destabilize the state for their own benefit.

“Tipra Motha and its predecessors have been playing tricks with people under different names. In the past, they created terrorist organizations to counter the Left Front’s programs. Today, under the banners of ‘Greater Tipraland,’ ‘Tipraland,’ and ‘One Last Fight,’ they are trying to divide the state and mislead people,” he said. He further accused them of turning Tripura into a hub of corruption and exploitation.

Chaudhury called upon women to take a stand against the ruling BJP, its ally IPFT, and Tipra Motha arguing that their policies have been detrimental to women’s rights. “Just as CPI(M) leaders fought against the king’s soldiers in the past, women today must rise and fight against BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Motha. If they remain in power, women’s rights will never be established,” he declared.

The protest was organized by AIDWA aimed at addressing six key demands including strict punishment for crimes against women, control over inflation, and employment generation. The rally began at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here was halted by police and TSR personnel near Circuit House leading to a public meeting.

Chowdhury also lashed out at the RSS, alleging that its ideology promotes gender inequality. “RSS has always believed that women are meant to serve men. BJP, its political wing, follows the same ideology while pretending to care for women through slogans like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,’ which are mere eyewash,” he said. He also criticized BJP National President JP Nadda’s recent visit claiming that people were forced to attend his rally.

Highlighting rising crime and economic hardship, Chaudhury said, “Tripura leads the country in unnatural deaths and crimes against women. The BJP government has failed to provide jobs, food, or security.”

Women leader Rama Das also criticized the government for failing to curb violence against women, stating that a deputation had been submitted to the police demanding immediate action.