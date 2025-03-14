Amit Shah Expresses Gratitude To People Of Mizoram For BJP’s Win In Chakma Autonomous Council Polls

NET Web Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed gratitude to the people of Mizoram for supporting the BJP in the village council elections of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC). The BJP secured a significant victory in the elections held on Wednesday, winning 64 out of 88 village councils. The party secured 366 out of 516 seats, including 304 general and 62 reserved seats.

Shah credited the victory to the people’s trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Mizoram for giving the BJP a resounding mandate in the Village Council Election in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC). It is people’s affection for PM @narendramodi Ji, who has always bolstered the development of Mizoram. Heartiest congratulations to the Karyakartas of the Mizoram BJP,” he posted on X.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. “The Chief Minister of Mizoram @Lal_Duhoma called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation @AmitShah,” Shah’s office posted on X.

Shah is scheduled to visit Mizoram on March 15 as part of a three-day tour of the Northeast. During his visit, he will attend a function marking the relocation of Assam Rifles establishments from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, about 15 km from the state capital. The Mizoram government and Assam Rifles signed an agreement on October 23 last year in New Delhi for the relocation.

Shah is also expected to meet BJP party workers during his visit.