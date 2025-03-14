Arunachal: BJP Lauds State Budget 2025-26 As Popular And People-Friendly

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has praised the Arunachal Pradesh government for presenting the 2025-26 state budget, calling it popular and people-friendly.

Addressing a press conference at Arunachal Press Club (APC) on Thursday, Roing MLA and Advisor to the Education and Home Minister, Mutchu Mithi, said the budget, passed in the Assembly on March 12, prioritizes overall state development. He highlighted two key initiatives introduced— a rural road development programme and a rural electrification programme to connect unserved villages.

Mithi emphasized that the budget focuses on crucial sectors such as education, health, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and communication. He noted that the education sector has received its highest-ever allocation of ₹3,000 crore for development and reforms.

He also commended Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the Finance portfolio, for their emphasis on key development areas, stating that the BJP-led government is committed to the state’s progress.

Mithi further welcomed the government’s decision to increase the monthly salary of contingency workers, casual labourers, and ALC employees by ₹6,000, calling it a major relief for the working class.