Arunachal CM Releases State Biodiversity Plan To Enhance Conservation Efforts

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 14: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday released the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action: A People’s Plan, aimed at fulfilling the Pakke Declaration and achieving the National Biodiversity Targets. The plan, available in both print and digital formats, outlines localized action points to empower communities, districts, and indigenous groups in conservation efforts with government support.

Khandu acknowledged the contributions of WWF, the State Biodiversity Board, and the state Environment & Forests and Climate Change Department in shaping the document. He emphasized that the plan aligns with the vision of inclusive and sustainable development and complements the Pakke Declaration’s five key themes—environment, climate resilience, well-being, sustainable livelihoods, and collaborative action—while supporting India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He highlighted the national focus on environmental conservation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, citing key initiatives such as LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), the National Mission for Green India, Jal Jeevan Mission, Namami Ganga, and the International Solar Alliance. Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh’s biodiversity strategy aligns with these programs, reinforcing the state’s commitment to conservation while fostering sustainable economic growth.

The Chief Minister recalled attending the inception workshop for the action plan in 2022, where he had suggested compiling a comprehensive strategy in book form to guide the government’s conservation roadmap. He expressed satisfaction with the final document, calling it a vital step toward ensuring sustainable development while preserving the state’s biodiversity.

Recognizing Arunachal Pradesh’s ecological and cultural richness, Khandu emphasized the role of indigenous communities in maintaining harmony with nature. He assured that implementing the action plan would be a top government priority.

To ensure proper execution, a dedicated monitoring cell will be established in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to oversee projects from the state Budget 2025-26, including the biodiversity plan. The strategy will be implemented across all levels, including gram panchayats, with active community participation.

Calling for collective responsibility in conservation, Khandu urged students from DNG College, Rajiv Gandhi University, and NERIST—who attended the launch—to share the action plan online to increase awareness among young people. He encouraged all citizens to study the plan and actively contribute to protecting Arunachal’s biodiversity.