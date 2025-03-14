Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Unveils Flood Mitigation And Urban Water Management Plans For Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 14: Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Thursday announced a comprehensive plan to tackle artificial flooding and improve urban water management in Guwahati. The government has initiated large-scale desiltation, advanced drainage solutions, and monitoring mechanisms to enhance the city’s flood resilience.

Speaking at a press conference, Mallabaruah stated that desiltation work is in progress, with the first phase set to be completed by March to mitigate flooding in April. To ensure transparency and efficiency, 21 Monitoring Committees have been formed under the DDMA Act, comprising officials, ward representatives, and local citizens. These committees will follow a Standard Operating Procedure to oversee drainage projects and scrutinize contractors submitting unusually low bids.

The government has taken a scientific approach to flood control, with the Town and Country Planning Department conducting technical studies. An improved drainage system is being implemented to direct excess water toward Silsaku Beel and eventually into the Brahmaputra River. Large drains are being cleaned using super sucker machines, while smaller drains are manually desilted by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and the Public Works Department (PWD). Additionally, measures are being taken to regulate water runoff from Meghalaya in the Khanapara region.

To prevent unauthorized constructions from obstructing drainage, satellite imagery will be used for monitoring, and strict action will be taken against violators. Plans are also in place to transform Silsaku Beel into a major water reservoir to support flood control, with illegal encroachments slated for removal.

For improved urban sanitation, three major sewage treatment hubs will be developed in Borsola, Silsaku, and Boragaon, with a budget allocation of Rs 1,460 crore. Work is expected to begin near Meghdoot Cinema Hall, while a retention tank in Boragaon will be constructed to channel excess water into the Brahmaputra through Deepor Beel.

The Guwahati Jal Board will gradually take over the city’s water supply from GMC, starting July 1. Households shifting to the Jal Board before July will have their initial fees covered by GMC. Water supply will soon begin in Panbazar and Uzanbazar, with expansion plans covering Narakasur Hill and Kamakhya areas.

To address frequent pipe bursts, IIT Guwahati has recommended the installation of Surge Tanks, though implementation challenges remain. Robotic surveys have identified welding degradation and leakages in transmission pipes, with repair work already underway.

Mallabaruah also announced a PMAY-U clustered housing project for residents in Guwahati’s hilly areas and emphasized the need for integrated urban planning. He called for collaboration among Railways, Oil India, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and other key stakeholders to address the city’s infrastructure challenges.

The minister urged public participation in these initiatives, stressing the importance of collective efforts to make Guwahati a flood-resilient and well-planned city.