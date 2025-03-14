Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam Alleges Removal Of His Questions On Insurgent Group Agreements From Lok Sabha List

NET Web Desk

Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam has claimed that his questions regarding agreements signed by the government with insurgent groups in the northeastern states were “removed” from the list of starred questions scheduled for March 11, 2025.

The Inner Manipur MP called this a “serious infringement” on his rights and privileges as an elected Member of Parliament. He said he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday to raise concerns over what he described as an “unusual episode.”

“My name was listed (16th in the list) in the ballot for Starred Questions scheduled for 11 March, 2025. However, when the list of the Starred Questions for the said seating date was released, my name was found missing. In short, my questions were removed,” Akoijam stated in a post on X.

He argued that the removal of his questions undermines his constitutionally mandated duty to exercise legislative oversight.

Akoijam’s questions were filed under the title “Rehabilitation of Insurgent Groups in the North East States.” He had asked how many agreements the government has signed with insurgent or armed groups in the region, along with other sub-questions.