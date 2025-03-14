Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Over 100 Kg Of WY Tablets Seized In Thoubal, Three Arrested

Imphal, Mar 14: Manipur Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Imphal seized 102.393 kg of WY tablets near Lilong police station in Thoubal district. Three individuals, including two from Assam, were arrested in connection with the case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Amaldas Xalxo (42) from Golaghat district, Assam, Mohammad Khurshid from Lilong Hangamthabi in Thoubal district, and Mahedi Alom (18), son of Abdul Mannas Ali from Marigaon, Assam.

A truck and a four-wheeler used in transporting the contraband were also seized. Further investigation is underway.

