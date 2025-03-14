Manipur Police Seize Arms And Ammunition In Security Operations

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Mar 14: Manipur police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during security operations conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, officials said on Friday.

During a search operation in Pukhao Shantipur hill areas under Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East district, security forces seized one bolt-action .303 rifle with a magazine, 10 INSAS LMG magazines, one INSAS rifle magazine, 13 bulletproof helmets, and six bulletproof jackets, police said.

In a separate operation in the adjoining areas of Wahengkhuman and Shantipur under Wangoi Police Station in Imphal West district, police recovered one 9 mm carbine machine gun, one 9 mm pistol, one modified 9 mm carbine machine gun, one SBBL gun, one modified barrel gun, two pistols, four 9 mm rounds, one 9 mm carbine magazine, one 9 mm pistol magazine, one modified 9 mm carbine defective magazine, and two pistol magazines.

Additionally, police seized five 36 HE hand grenades without detonators, two stun shells, four tear gas shells (soft nose), three tear gas shells (normal), one black pistol holster, one BAOFENG handheld set, two 12-bore cartridges, and two detonators.

Security operations and area domination efforts are being intensified to maintain law and order in the state, officials added.