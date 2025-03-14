Manipur: Security forces Arrest Four, Including Three Militants

NET Web Desk

Security forces have arrested at least four individuals, including three militants affiliated with different valley-based proscribed outfits, in the past 48 hours, police said on Friday.

In a major crackdown, police apprehended an active woman cadre of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from her residence in Sagolband Sayang Kurao Makhong, Imphal West, on Thursday. The arrested individual has been identified as Thokchom Ongbi Anita Devi (46). Security personnel recovered a pistol with a magazine, 33 live rounds, five SIM cards, and six mobile phones from her possession.

In a separate operation on the same day, security forces arrested a suspected cadre of the proscribed UNLF-K near Border Pillars 85 and 86 in Tengnoupal district along the Indo-Myanmar border. He has been identified as Moirangtham Ricky Singh (22) of Khurai Chairenthong, Imphal East.

Another arrest on Thursday led to the capture of Laishram Bishorjit Meitei (33), an active cadre of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), from Sekmaijin Ningolkhong in Kakching district. He was allegedly involved in extortion from the public.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, police arrested Yumnam Premjit Meitei (54) from a furniture shop in Kakwa, Imphal West. He was reportedly involved in collecting money from vehicles carrying timber for the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba).

The security forces continue their crackdown on banned outfits operating in the region.