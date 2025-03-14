Manipur: Senapati District Administration Inspect NH 2 For Encroachments, Pre-Monsoon Preparedness

NET Web Desk

Deputy Commissioner of Senapati, Mamoni Doley conducted an inspection of National Highway-02 as part of a pre-monsoon preparedness exercise. The inspection followed reports of illegal encroachments and blockages of cross-drainage structures along the highway.

The DC was accompanied by Rang David Kung, MCS, Additional Deputy Magistrate (ADM) Senapati, SDO Senapati Panii James, MCS, SDO Lairouching Sheveine, SDO Tadubi Ningreingam Leisan, MCS, ADM Mao, along with officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), and the Revenue Department.

The inspection covered the stretch from Taphou Liangmai to Mao Gate, focusing on encroachments within the Right of Way (ROW) of NH-02. Illegal structures, including houses, driveways, and construction material storage, were found obstructing passage and drainage systems.

Additionally, the DM and her team assessed monsoon preparedness, considering the multiple landslides and mudslides that occurred last year due to incessant rainfall. These incidents led to road blockages and accumulation of sludge, affecting traffic flow and drainage efficiency.

Earlier, the DM had issued an order warning that violators would face legal action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of the IPC, and other relevant laws.

Activities such as storage of goods, building materials, sand, stones, wood, iron bars, bamboo, etc., for commercial or private use within the ROW, unauthorized hill cutting along or above NH-02, which may trigger landslides or mudslides, blockage of cross drains and side drains along NH-02 are strictly prohibited.

The CEO/ADC Senapati, all SDOs of Senapati district, the Executive Engineer of PWD Senapati, and all Police Station Officers-in-Charge have been directed to enforce the order strictly in their respective jurisdictions.