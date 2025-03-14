Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Lays Foundation Stone For NECTAR Campus In Shillong

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 14: Union Minister Jitendra Singh laid the foundation stone for the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR)’s permanent campus at Umsawli, Shillong. NECTAR, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, focuses on promoting technological advancements in Northeast India.

The event was attended by NECTAR Director General Arun Kumar Sarma, senior DST officials, and representatives from various state and central government institutions. The campus is expected to be completed within two to three years, facilitating research and technology-driven initiatives in the region.

The initiative aims to enhance innovation, support socio-economic development, and expand technology applications for public benefit in Northeast India.

