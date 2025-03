NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 14: Former Eastern Nagaland Public Organisation (ENPO) President Tsapikiu Sangtam and former Sumi Hoho and Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC) President Toniho Yepthomi have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The two leaders were inducted into the party on Thursday in the presence of BJP North East Coordinator Sambit Patra, National Secretary and Meghalaya-Nagaland Incharge Anil K Antony, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, and other party leaders.