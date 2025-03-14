Nagaland: Over 200 Weavers To Benefit From Handloom Support Programme In Dimapur

NET Web Desk

Dimapur, Mar 14: A Handloom Sector Support (HSS) Awareness and Distribution Programme was held at ICM Hall, Toluvi, Dimapur, on Thursday under the Small Cluster Development Programme (SCDP). The initiative, aimed at promoting sustainable handloom development, will benefit over 200 weavers from Baman Pukhri A, Baman Pukhri B, Darogajan, and Kushiabill villages.

The event was chaired by Assistant Director (I&C) Nungsanginla Longkumer, with an invocation by Pastor Jehoto Yeptho. Executive Engineer (I&C) Asenla Walling outlined the scheme’s objectives under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP), funded by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms). The programme includes the distribution of frame looms, loin looms, solar lighting units, warping drums, and other essential equipment. It also focuses on skill development, product design training, and financial assistance for work-sheds and lighting units. The distribution of benefits will commence on Tuesday.

MLA and Advisor for Industries & Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu, highlighted the initiative as a significant step toward empowering women weavers in Nagaland. She encouraged artisans to enhance product quality and marketing strategies to compete in larger markets. She also revealed plans to develop a Nagaland-made swaddle wrap as a unique brand.

The event also featured speeches by Assistant Director (P) & HOO, Weavers Service Centre, Dimapur, Sarbeswar Das, and Director of Industries & Commerce P. Tokugha Sema. The programme concluded with the distribution of equipment and certificates, followed by a vote of thanks from Functional Manager, DIC Dimapur, N. Abeno Patton.