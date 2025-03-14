Sikkim Chief Justice Lays Foundation Stone For Jorethang Sub-Divisional Court Complex In Namchi

NET Web Desk

Namchi, March 14: Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, Biswanath Somadder, laid the foundation stone for the Jorethang Sub-Divisional Court Complex at Karfectar in Namchi district. The project, approved by the High Court of Sikkim, will include a main court building, an annexe building, and a Judicial Magistrate’s bungalow.

The ‘Technical Report’ of the project was presented by Buildings and Housing Department PCE/Secretary Asha Gurung, detailing the planned infrastructure. The three-storeyed main court building will house the Judicial Magistrate’s room, courtrooms, Peshkar’s room, litigants’ waiting lounge, prosecution staff room, public prosecutor’s room, video conferencing room, accounts room, and malkhana. The annexe building will be a single-storey structure with a cafeteria, kitchen, storeroom, and driver’s room. The Judicial Magistrate’s bungalow will feature a master bedroom, two additional bedrooms with attached washrooms, an attendant’s room, a kitchen-dining area, a study room, and a remand room.

The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by Registrar General of the High Court of Sikkim, Prajwal Khatiwada, Director of Sikkim Judicial Academy, Nima Gyalpo Sherpa, and Principal District and Sessions Judge, Gangtok, Karma Wangchuk Bhutia. Members of the judiciary, law department officials, Bar Association representatives, district administration officials, and other dignitaries were also present.

District and Sessions Judge Namchi, Jagat Bahadur Rai, delivered the welcome address, while Senior Civil Judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate, Namchi, Jabyang Dorjee Sherpa, gave the vote of thanks. The event was anchored by Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate Rangpo and Incharge Jorethang, Nairitya Sharma.