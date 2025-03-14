Tripura’s Biplab Goswami Wins IIFA For Best Original Story For Laapataa Ladies

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Mar 14: Tripura’s Biplab Goswami has won the IIFA award for Best Original Story for Laapataa Ladies. Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film has been widely praised for its compelling narrative and social message.

Released in 2024, Laapataa Ladies gained international recognition, receiving a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film was also released in Japan and was well received by audiences in Bangladesh. It further secured an entry to the Oscars.

Goswami expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating that he had high expectations for the film’s success. “I worked hard on this story and wrote it straight from my heart. The appreciation from audiences worldwide and this IIFA recognition have given me new inspiration,” he said.

At the IIFA ceremony, Bollywood personalities Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan announced his win, while Vijay Varma presented him with the award. Describing the moment as “unforgettable,” Goswami noted that Laapataa Ladies won a total of 10 IIFA awards, including Best Director and Best Supporting Role.