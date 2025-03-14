Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura’s Tallest Government Office Building To Be Completed By December 2026

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Mar 14: The Tripura government is constructing a 16-story office building in Agartala, set to become the state’s tallest government structure. The project, aimed at modernizing administrative infrastructure, is expected to be completed by December 2026 at an estimated cost of Rs 134 crore.

Chief Minister Manik Saha laid the foundation stone in January 2023, but construction began in July 2023 after obtaining environmental and pollution No Objection Certificates (NOCs) due to its proximity to the airport. Additional approvals for incorporating modern technology also contributed to the initial delay.

The building will include a solar power system and advanced electricity-related technologies to promote sustainability. Considering Tripura’s location in Earthquake Zone 5, “pendulum technology” is being used to ensure structural stability and seismic resistance.

SDO Satyabrata Das stated that the government will determine which offices will be housed in the facility. He added that the approval process, including NOCs, caused delays in starting the construction.

The project marks a major step in Tripura’s urban development, integrating modern technology, sustainability, and earthquake-resistant infrastructure.

