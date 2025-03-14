VPP Urges Meghalaya CM To Halt Land Acquisitions Over Public Concerns

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 14: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has urged Meghalaya Chief Minister to halt all land acquisitions in the state, citing growing public concerns.

Speaking in the Assembly on Thursday, VPP chief and Nongkrem MLA Ardent Basaiawmoit raised objections to a March 7 advertisement by the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (MIDCL). The advertisement invited expressions of interest for acquiring over 300 acres of land in Ri-Bhoi district for an industrial estate.

Basaiawmoit questioned the need for such large-scale land acquisition and referred to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013. He pointed out that Sections 41-42 of the Act restrict land acquisition in Scheduled Areas and require consent from traditional heads, raising concerns about whether MIDCL had adhered to these provisions.

He also called for the removal of Section 39 of the Act, which grants immunity to government bodies from legal proceedings for actions taken in good faith. He argued that accountability should not be compromised in land-related decisions.

While supporting the government’s efforts to promote development and job creation, Basaiawmoit emphasized the need for caution in handling land issues. He cited past industrial estates in Umiam, Byrnihat, and Jaintia Hills, questioning their benefits for local communities.

Following discussions, the state government agreed to delete the provision for land banks, leading Basaiawmoit to withdraw his amendment. However, he reiterated the need for stronger safeguards to protect local land rights.