NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Mar 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Lengpui Airport on Saturday for a brief visit to Mizoram. He was welcomed by Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma at Aizawl’s Thuampui Helipad.

Shah attended a farewell ceremony marking the relocation of the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters from central Aizawl to the Zokhawsang area.