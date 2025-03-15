Amit Shah Inaugurates Assam Rifles HQ Relocation To Zokhawsang, Boosting Mizoram’s Development

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Mar 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the relocation of the Assam Rifles Headquarters from Central Aizawl to Zokhawsang, underscoring the Indian government’s commitment to the development of Mizoram.

Shah emphasized that the relocation was not merely an administrative decision, but a reflection of the government’s responsibility towards the Mizo people. He pointed out that the relocation fulfilled a long-standing demand from the Mizo community, which had been advocating for the move for over 35 years due to the region’s challenging topography.

“This demand, which has been around for 30-35 years, is now being fulfilled due to an important decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is not just an administrative decision but a symbol of the Indian government’s responsibility towards the Mizo people,” Shah said during his address.

Shah also highlighted that the relocation would be remembered as one of the most significant milestones in the history of Aizawl’s development, alongside the establishment of the first military camp in the city in 1890.

The Union Home Minister further commended the Modi government for its relentless efforts over the past decade to promote development across various sectors in the Northeast, including tourism, technology, agriculture, and entrepreneurship. He also credited Prime Minister Modi with fostering peace in the region, noting that Modi had visited the Northeast 78 times, compared to just 21 visits by previous prime ministers from Independence until 2014.

Shah assured the people of Mizoram that the BJP-led government is fully committed to ensuring a developed, peaceful, and secure Mizoram, with PM Modi personally overseeing the region’s growth.

This relocation ceremony marks a new chapter in the development of Aizawl and Mizoram.