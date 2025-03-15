Amit Shah Inaugurates First Phase Of Revamped Police Academy In Assam’s Dergaon

NET Web Desk

Dergaon, Mar 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the first phase of the revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Golaghat district. He also laid the foundation stone for the next phase of the project.

The police academy, spread over 340 acres, is being upgraded in two phases at an estimated cost of ₹1,024 crore. The first phase, completed at a cost of ₹167.4 crore, features a five-story building with smart classrooms, a weapon training stimulator, research laboratories, administrative offices, a museum, and a modern parade ground.

Officials stated that the new infrastructure is designed to enhance police training by integrating theoretical and practical learning. The weapon training stimulator is aimed at preparing law enforcement personnel for real-world scenarios in a controlled and cost-effective environment. The smart classrooms are equipped with interactive digital boards and personal computers, while additional facilities include a library, computer labs, and seminar rooms.

The second phase of the project, to be developed at a cost of ₹425.48 crore, will focus on housing infrastructure. It will include residential quarters for 240 families, hostels for 312 officers and personnel, and accommodation for 2,640 trainees.

Shah was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the event. He arrived in Dergaon on Friday evening as part of his three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram.