Amit Shah To Inaugurate First Phase Of Revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy In Assam

NET Web Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the first phase of the revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Golaghat district, Assam, on Saturday. He will also lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the project.

Shah, who arrived in Dergaon on Friday evening for a three-day tour of Assam and Mizoram, will oversee the academy’s upgrade, which is being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 1,024 crore in two phases.

The first phase, costing Rs 167.4 crore, includes the construction of a five-story building featuring smart classrooms, a weapon simulator, research labs, administrative offices, a museum, and a modern parade ground. The weapon simulator will provide law enforcement personnel with a safe and controlled environment to train for real-world combat situations.

Additionally, the academy will be equipped with interactive digital boards, personal computers, a library, computer labs, and seminar rooms. The first phase also includes a museum and parade ground.

The second phase, with an estimated cost of Rs 425.48 crore, will focus on housing infrastructure, providing residential quarters for 240 families, hostels for 312 officers/personnel, and accommodations for 2,640 trainees.