Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Meets Oil India Limited Officials To Discuss Infrastructure Development

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 15: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accompanied by MLA from Mebo Oken Tayeng, held a productive meeting with officials from Oil India Limited (OIL) on Friday. The discussions focused on addressing crucial infrastructure needs, particularly the construction of a bridge over the Taro-Tamak River in Gadum, Lower Mebo Subdivision.

With exploration processes requiring multiple NOCs and formal approvals, the importance of improving road and bridge connectivity was emphasized. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked with providing the necessary support for infrastructure development.

The Chief Minister expressed appreciation for the commitment shown by OIL representatives, including CGM (Frontier Exploration) Arunav Baruah, DGM (Frontier Exploration) Aryama Tiwari, and Liaison Officer Dhananjay Morang. Under the guidance of MLA Oken Tayeng, efforts will be made to ensure the smooth and efficient progression of development in the region.