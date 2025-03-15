Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Rescue Three Missing Assam Minors, Reunite Them With Parents

NET Web Desk

Naharlagun, Mar 15: Naharlagun police successfully rescued three minor girls from Assam who had gone missing and reunited them with their parents in a swift operation.

The girls, aged 14 to 15, were from Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district. They had boarded a train intending to reach Tinsukia but mistakenly arrived at Naharlagun Railway Station on March 12, 2025. Upon being located, they were medically examined and provided temporary shelter at Oju Shelter Home, Naharlagun.

With assistance from Duliajan police, their parents were traced, and the minors were formally handed over at Papu Hills Police Station on March 14, 2025.

The prompt action by Naharlagun police ensured the safety and well-being of the minors, preventing any potential risks.