Assam CM Inaugurates Infrastructure Projects In Greater Barpeta Region

NET Web Desk

Barpeta, Mar 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects aimed at preserving Vaishnav heritage in the greater Barpeta region. The projects, valued at Rs 11.14 crore, focus on the development of Shri Shri Shankardev Than, Patbaushi Satra, and Shri Shri Dev Damodar Guru’s Adi Dham.

During his visit, Sarma also laid the foundation stone for an Rs 7.32 crore infrastructure project at Chinpara Bhithi Than, a site of historical importance where Srimanta Shankardev spent a year.

The development at Patbaushi Satra includes the construction of a Daul Ghar, Jagmohan Ghar, Math, Kalindi Aai Ghar, a museum, a dining hall, a discussion room, and a dormitory. Additional enhancements include paved pathways, benches, a lawn area, and lighting installations. Similarly, at Shri Shri Dev Damodar Guru’s Adi Dham, the project includes renovating the Namghar and Monikut, constructing entrance gates, upgrading guesthouses, and developing a museum. A 2-metre-wide foot overbridge will be built to connect Shri Shri Shankardev Than and Shri Shri Dev Damodar Guru’s Adi Dham.

At Chinpara Bhithi Than, covering eight bighas and one lecha, the project includes the renovation of Kirtanghar and Monikut, along with the construction of a Rang Ghar, Darshan Ghar, Patkuwa, dormitory, and dining hall. Other planned developments include a conference hall, security cabins, boundary walls, paved pathways, landscaped lawns, and lighting installations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma highlighted Srimanta Shankardev’s contributions and the government’s ongoing efforts to preserve sites of historical importance. He noted that similar projects at Bordowa and Gangmou Than have been completed, while a Rs 50 crore initiative for Madhupur Satra is in the pipeline.

The Chief Minister later visited Barpeta Satra, where he participated in the ongoing four-day Doul Utsav celebrations and inaugurated the Srimanta Sankardev Museum at Shri Shri Shankardev Than, Patbaushi Satra.

Sarma was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, MLA Phani Talukdar, and Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Secretary Sudarsan Thakur.