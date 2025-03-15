Assam Rifles Seizes Smuggled Foreign Cigarettes Worth ₹1.95 Crore in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 15, 2025: In a major crackdown on smuggling, Assam Rifles intercepted and seized 195 cartons of smuggled foreign cigarettes in Tripura’s Khowai district. The contraband, valued at approximately ₹1.95 crore in the international market, was confiscated during a well-coordinated joint operation.

Officials have handed over the seized goods to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal action.

This successful operation highlights Assam Rifles’ commitment to combating smuggling and strengthening security measures in the region.