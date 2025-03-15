Lungchung Khur In Meghalaya Becomes India’s 10th Longest Cave

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 15: Meghalaya’s vast underground network has expanded further with the discovery of Lungchung Khur, now confirmed as India’s 10th longest cave and the 9th longest limestone cave, measuring 13,618 meters. The discovery was made during the Caving in the Abode of the Clouds Expedition 2025, conducted from February 2 to 28 by the Meghalaya Adventurers Association (MAA) in collaboration with an international team of cavers.

The expedition successfully mapped 22,663 meters of previously unexplored cave passages, focusing on the limestone cave systems of Byrong, Jongria, and the Muallian Spur. Lungchung Khur, located beneath the Muallian Spur, features massive underground river passages, some reaching 30 meters in width and height, along with intricate relic formations and boulder chokes.

In the Byrong area of Wahlong in East Khasi Hills, explorers mapped eight caves, contributing 6,210 meters of new cave passages. Among the significant findings were Krem Riblai (1,973 meters), Krem Khla (1,521 meters), and Krem Wallang (1,393 meters).

Further exploration in Jongria village covered 27 caves in the Pongkoloi River region, also known as the Khangban River Valley, and the Litang Basin. Other notable discoveries included Canyon Sink (938 meters), Lizard Splat, Honeycomb caves, and the Krem Soh Shrieh System, which revealed 13 newly discovered blind shafts ranging from 8 to 26 meters deep. Previously explored caves such as Um Sngad Sink and Krem Pakse were also extended.

The expedition also focused on conservation efforts, working with the Meghalaya Fisheries Department to collect specimens of the world’s largest known blind cave fish, Neolissochilus pnar, from Krem Um Ladaw. These fish, measuring over 30 cm, are being studied for research and conservation.

With the latest findings, the total recorded cave length in Meghalaya has reached 573.6 kilometers. However, experts believe much of the region’s underground network remains undiscovered. A separate survey in South West Khasi Hills from January 3 to 14 also extended the mapped length of Krem Amarsang beyond its previously recorded 1,564 meters.

Brian D. Kharpran Daly, General Secretary of MAA, expressed gratitude to local communities, government agencies, and international experts. He emphasized that Meghalaya remains a global leader in cave exploration, with future expeditions already being planned.