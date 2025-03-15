Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang meets Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 15: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhawan in Guwahati on Saturday.

The meeting, marked by cordial exchanges, saw the two leaders reflecting on Acharya’s tenure as the Governor of Sikkim. Chief Minister Tamang-Golay described the interaction as an enriching experience, lauding the Governor’s wisdom, humility, and dedication to public service. He expressed that meeting Acharya felt like reconnecting with a long-lost guardian, emphasizing the Governor’s kindness, guidance, and affectionate nature.

The Chief Minister thanked the Governor for his time, encouraging words, and thoughtful insights. He also wished Acharya continued success, health, and happiness in his future endeavors.

Present during the meeting were Chief Secretary R. Telang, Director General of Police Akshay Sachdeva, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister SD Dhakal, and Secretary of Law & Parliamentary Affairs Suraj Chettri.