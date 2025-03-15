Sikkim: Dzongu Phidang Bridge Damage Disrupts Connectivity To Lachung, Lachen

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar 15: The Dzongu Phidang Bailey Bridge, a vital route connecting Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim, has sustained significant damage, severely impacting transportation in the region. The General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), responsible for the bridge’s maintenance, has been criticized for delays in initiating repairs despite repeated appeals from local residents.

With the bridge non-operational, only one alternative route under the Roads and Bridges Department remains accessible. Initially intended as a temporary measure, it is now the primary passage, adding to travel difficulties. Another route via Naga is available, but its poor condition has further restricted movement.

Authorities are assessing the damage, but no official timeline has been provided for repairs. The prolonged delay has raised concerns, as the bridge is crucial for both residents and tourists. The Ministry of Defense has yet to announce immediate steps to expedite restoration work.

The situation underscores the urgent need for swift intervention to restore connectivity and prevent further disruptions in North Sikkim.