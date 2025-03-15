Sikkim: Education Minister Inaugurates New School Building At Aho Shanti School In Pakyong

NET Web Desk

Pakyong, Mar15 : Raju Basnet, Sikkim’s Education, Sports, and Youth Affairs Minister, and MLA of Namcheybong, inaugurated a newly constructed eight-room school building at Aho Shanti Secondary School on Saturday.

Basnet lauded the successful completion of the new facility, acknowledging the hard work of everyone involved in the project. He also extended his best wishes to the retiring teachers, encouraging them to explore personal interests post-retirement.

In his address, Basnet emphasized the importance of students in the education system, stating that true progress is made when students fully utilize available infrastructure for learning and creative activities. He also highlighted various state initiatives aimed at improving education and urged collective efforts to enhance academic standards and boost student enrollment. He further recommended that teachers conduct quarterly assessments for board students and organize remedial classes for those needing extra support.

Narayan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer and Joint Director of the Education Department, spoke on the significance of discipline, devotion, and responsibility in students’ academic and personal growth. He also encouraged maintaining cleanliness and responsible use of technology within the school.

Isaac Lepcha, Headmaster of Aho Shanti Secondary School, provided an overview of the school’s development and achievements. He expressed gratitude to the government for the new infrastructure and recognized the dedication of the retiring teachers.

The ceremony included the presentation of citations to retiring teachers in recognition of their service, as well as a cultural program featuring performances by students and teachers.

The event was attended by local panchayat members, the Senior Accounts Officer for Mangan District, and the BDO for Namcheybong. A delegation also toured the new facility, showcasing its infrastructure and purpose.