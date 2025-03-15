Sikkim Introduces ₹50 Entry Fee For Tourists

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar 15: The Sikkim government has implemented a ₹50 entry fee for tourists under the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Rules 2025, which came into effect in March, officials said on Friday.

The fee is collected at hotels during check-in and deposited into the Tourism Sustainability Development (TSD) Fund to enhance tourism infrastructure and services. Tourists, except children below five years, must pay the amount for stays of up to 30 days. Those returning after a month will be charged again.

Officials stated that the revenue will be utilized to improve road connectivity, cleanliness, and tourism facilities across the state.