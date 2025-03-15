Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha to Lead High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in North East

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 15, 2025: In a significant move to boost investment in the North Eastern Region (NER), the Government of India has constituted a High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion, with Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha as its Convenor. The decision was made during the 72nd Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held on December 21, 2024, in Agartala, Tripura.

The Task Force includes Chief Ministers of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim along with the Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), will work towards creating a favorable investment climate across the region.

Expressing his commitment to the initiative, Dr. Manik Saha emphasized the importance of leveraging the region’s potential to attract both domestic and international investments.

“This is a landmark step in transforming the North East into a major investment destination. Our focus will be on key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, logistics, IT, and renewable energy. Through strategic planning and policy reforms, we will ensure that the North East becomes a hub of economic activity,” said Dr. Saha.

Highlighting the unique strengths of Tripura and other North Eastern states, Dr. Saha stated that the Task Force would work towards enhancing ease of doing business, streamlining approval processes, and fostering public-private partnerships (PPP).

“We will assess the existing investment ecosystem and create sectoral hubs, including agro-processing zones, tourism circuits, IT parks, and renewable energy corridors. The North East has immense untapped potential, and this initiative will play a crucial role in unlocking new opportunities,” he added.

As per the Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, the Task Force will submit its report within six months. The key areas of focus include:

Assessing the Investment Ecosystem: Reviewing existing policies, incentives, and infrastructure to identify gaps and opportunities.

Developing a Strategic Roadmap: Positioning the North East as a preferred investment destination for priority sectors.

Identifying High-Potential Sectors & Regions: Creating focused investment clusters for specific industries.

Attracting Domestic & International Investments: Encouraging private sector participation and forging global partnerships.

Recommending Policy Reforms: Enhancing the ease of doing business and addressing investor concerns.

Defining Actionable Steps: Implementing sectoral growth plans for sustainable development.

The constitution of this High-Level Task Force marks a major policy intervention aimed at accelerating economic development in the North East. With Dr. Manik Saha at the helm, stakeholders are optimistic about greater coordination between states, improved investment facilitation, and enhanced employment opportunities.