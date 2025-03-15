Tripura Government Signs ₹250 Crore MoU with Tata Group’s IHCL to Boost Tourism Sector

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 15, 2025: Aiming to propel Tripura’s tourism and hospitality industry forward, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tata Group’s Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL) on Friday. The agreement is aimed at developing world-class hotel infrastructure in the state, was formalized in a ceremony held at the conference hall of the Tripura Institution for Transformation office.

The event witnessed the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury along with top officials from various departments. Representing the IHCL were K Mohanachandran, Senior Vice President (Operations), and Jayanta Das, Area Director and General Manager, among other senior executives.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha emphasized that this was the first-ever collaborationbetween the Tata Group and the state government for the development of the hotel and tourism industry in Tripura.

“As part of this MoU, Indian Hotel Company Limited will establish a world-class luxury hotel at the historic Pushpawant Palace, formerly the Raj Bhavan. This initiative is a crucial step in our mission to modernize Tripura and attract investment in the hospitality sector,” the Chief Minister stated.

The upcoming hotel Taj Pushpawant Palace will be built over 7.78 acres and will feature a blend of heritage and modern architecture. The main building of the Pushpawant Palace will be meticulously restored, serving as a grand reception area, with four royally designed luxury suites. Additionally, 100 modern hotel rooms will be constructed outside the main building to accommodate tourists.

Highlighting the broader vision behind the project, CM Saha added, “Through this initiative, visitors will get a unique insight into the glorious Manikya dynasty of Tripura, their contributions, and the state’s rich cultural heritage. The development of the tourism industry will not only increase footfall in the state but also generate employment for over 200 local residents.”

The ₹250-crore investment in the hotel project is expected to significantly boost Tripura’s tourism potential. According to Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, the state’s natural beauty and cultural richness will receive greater national and international recognition with the addition of such high-end hospitality infrastructure.

“The Indian Hotel Company Limited has assured us that they will also explore opportunities to develop other major tourist destinations in Tripura. This partnership will serve as a catalyst for long-term growth in the sector,” he noted.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury expressed optimism that the project would place Tripura prominently on the global tourism map.

“Visitors from across the country and abroad will now have the chance to experience the grandeur of Tripura’s royal history firsthand. This will not only enhance our tourism industry but also generate indirect economic benefits for local artisans, entrepreneurs, and small businesses,” he said.

The Chief Minister concluded the event by urging the Tata Group’s hotel division to expedite the construction process, ensuring the project is completed swiftly.

With this landmark agreement, Tripura is set to witness a transformative leap in its tourism and hospitality sector, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drive development and economic progress across India’s northeastern states.