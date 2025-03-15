Tripura Nursing Students Secure Lucrative Jobs in Japan Under Global Employment Initiative

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 15, 2025: In a significant boost to global employment opportunities for nursing students, the Government of India and the Government of Japan have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation under the Specified Skill Worker (SSW) Program. This collaboration aims to provide aspiring nursing professionals with the chance to work in Japan, marking a new milestone in India’s international employment efforts.

The Directorate of Skill Development, Government of Tripura in collaboration with NSDC International has successfully facilitated the recruitment of nursing candidates in Japan. Under this initiative, several nursing students from Tripura have already secured employment in Japan, earning lucrative salaries exceeding INR 1 lakh per month.

The SSW program offers a new residency status, allowing Indian candidates to work in Japan for the long term. As part of the process, the selected students undergo an intensive nine-month Japanese language training program in Greater Noida, empaneled by NSDC International. Upon clearing the required examinations and interviews, they are placed in esteemed healthcare institutions in Japan.

Candidates enrolled in the program also receive full support for boarding and lodging during their training. The program is open to ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery), GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery), and B.Sc. Nursing graduates. The Directorate of Skill Development has already mobilized 21 candidates to undergo training in Delhi, out of which three students have successfully joined as Nursing Caregivers in Japan. Six more candidates are set to travel to Japan in July.

Among the successful candidates, Diptanu Sarkar, a resident of Dhaleswar, Agartala, Trishna Sarkar from Udaipur, Gomati district and Taniya Das from Konaban have secured employment in Japan. Their monthly salaries exceed INR 1 lakh, setting a new benchmark in the employment sector of Tripura.

“I never imagined that I would get the opportunity to work in a developed country like Japan. The training and guidance provided by the Directorate of Skill Development have played a crucial role in shaping my career,” said Trishna Sarkar, expressing her gratitude.

Similarly, Priyanka Mahajan, Sajjadur Rahaman, Jannat Begum, Parsoni Betu and Suparna Sarkar are preparing to depart for Japan in July 2025. Additionally, Miss Priyanka Deb will be leaving in April 2025. Like their predecessors, they are expected to earn salaries exceeding INR 1 lakh per month.

To acknowledge the achievements of these nursing candidates, a felicitation ceremony has been scheduled for March 14 at 2:30 PM at the Conference Hall of the Chief Minister’s official residence in Agartala city on Friday. The Chief Minister will personally recognize and encourage the selected students, highlighting their accomplishments in securing global job opportunities.

Under the MMDUP Scheme, the Directorate of Skill Development aims to send 60 more candidates to Japan in the upcoming financial year, further expanding international career prospects for nursing students from Tripura.

This initiative marks a major milestone in Tripura’s commitment to skill development and international employment opportunities for youth. With financial support from the North Eastern Council, the selected candidates underwent their nine-month Japanese language training program in New Delhi.

A senior official from the Directorate of Skill Development emphasized the government’s dedication to supporting aspiring students. “The Government of Tripura is committed to providing all necessary financial assistance for language training, travel, and other associated costs. This ensures that our youth can access global employment opportunities without any financial burden,” the official stated.

The success of this initiative has not only brought pride to Tripura but has also demonstrated the state’s growing role in preparing skilled professionals for global careers. With more nursing candidates set to join Japan’s workforce, the program stands as a testament to the government’s vision of empowering youth through international employment opportunities.