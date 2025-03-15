Tripura Youth Arrested for Brutally Killing Puppy, Outrage Erupts Over Viral Video

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 15, 2025: In connection to the brutal killing of a puppy in Tripura and sharing a video of the horrific act on social media, Police have arrested a youth from Teliamura in Khowai district named Bador Jamatia on Saturday. The arrest was carried out by officers from Teliamura police station and Jamatia is scheduled to be presented before the court on Sunday.

Officer-in-Charge of Teliamura police station Rajib Debnath told Northeast Today that multiple FIRs had been registered against the accused after the distressing video went viral. “Upon receiving the complaints, we launched an investigation to track down the suspect. After three days of relentless efforts, we successfully arrested him. He will be produced before the court tomorrow,” Debnath stated.

The shocking incident has triggered widespread outrage, with netizens and animal rights activists demanding strict legal action. The video has fueled public anger, prompting swift intervention from the authorities.

Condemning the act, Tripura Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das directed the police to take immediate steps against the perpetrator. Meanwhile, two animal welfare organizations, Pawsome and K-Nine, lodged general diary (GD) entries at different police stations, seeking urgent action.

Adding to the outcry, Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman formally filed a complaint, urging strict legal proceedings against the accused. As the case takes place, police continue to monitor the situation closely ensuring justice is served.