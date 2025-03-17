13 Year Old Meghalaya Student Dies In ‘Illegal’ Karnataka Hostel

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 17: A 13-year-old student from Meghalaya died, and 29 others were hospitalized after consuming leftover food at an unauthorized hostel in T Kagepura village, Mandya district, Karnataka. The students suffered severe vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration following the meal.

The deceased, identified as Sunday Kerlang from Lyndem village under Pynursla Civil Subdivision, was a Class VI student. Preliminary reports suggest that the students were taken to Karnataka by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), though official confirmation is awaited.

The incident occurred at Gokul Educational Institution, which has been operating since 1989 without a license to run a hostel. The hostel, located on the first floor of the school, lacked basic facilities, including toilets. The school has 202 students, with 30—mostly from Meghalaya and some from Nepal—staying in the hostel.

Reports indicate that hostel students were regularly served leftover food from local events and weddings. On Friday, a group from Malavalli organized a Holi feast, serving vegetable pulao and chutney for breakfast. The leftover food was later given to the hostel students, who fell ill the next day.

On Sunday, Kerlang collapsed and was rushed to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, where he was declared dead. Seven students remain in critical condition, with one on a ventilator.

Mandya police have registered a case under Sections 286 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Three individuals have been arrested, including the cook who prepared the food, the hostel warden for distributing it without checking its quality, and the school owner for negligence.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed condolences and assured the family of the deceased of appropriate compensation. Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang confirmed the incident, stating that the Mandya Superintendent of Police is providing necessary assistance. The student’s body has been handed over to the RSS and is being transported back to Meghalaya.