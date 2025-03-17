Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission To Conduct Summary Revision Of Electoral Rolls

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 17: The Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) will undertake a summary revision of electoral rolls for Panchayati Raj institutions and municipal bodies, with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, an official said on Monday.

SEC under secretary Tage Nipa stated that the draft electoral rolls will be published on April 17. The period for filing claims and objections will be from April 17 to May 8, while verification of names in gram sabhas and local bodies will take place from April 19 to 21.

A special campaign with booth-level agents of political parties will be conducted on April 24 and 25 to facilitate the submission of claims and objections. The resolution of these claims will be completed by May 29. The supplementary list will be prepared and printed by June 10, and the final electoral rolls will be published on June 16.

The SEC has directed Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to conduct the revision in accordance with the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997, and the electoral roll preparation rules of 2002.

Elections for the two-tier panchayat system and municipal bodies in Itanagar and Pasighat, East Siang district, are scheduled for November-December 2025.