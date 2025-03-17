Manipur: Security Forces Recover Arms, Ammunition In Bishnupur, Imphal West Districts

NET Web Desk

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Bishnupur district, police reported on Monday. The recovery was made from the vicinity of Uyok forest under Nambol police station and included one 5.56 mm INSAS Rifle, two 9 mm Carbine Machine Guns, one .303 Modified Sniper Rifle with a magnifier scope, one SBBL Gun, one Pistol, four Hand Grenades, cartridges, and other related items.

In a separate operation, security forces seized one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with a magazine, one Pistol with a damaged magazine, two No. 36 HE Hand Grenades without detonators, and two Baofeng handheld radio sets from the Loitang Sandum Hill range under Sekmai Police Station, Imphal West district.

Police stated that intelligence-based combing and search operations are being conducted across hill and valley districts to recover looted, snatched, and illegal weapons. Meanwhile, security forces ensured the movement of 475 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 (Imphal to Dimapur), with strict security measures and convoy protection along sensitive routes.