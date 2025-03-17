Parliament Budget Session Resumes; Key Discussions On Manipur Budget Today

NET Web Desk

The Parliament Budget Session resumed today after a brief break for Holi, with both Houses set to deliberate on key legislative matters.

In the Rajya Sabha, discussions will focus on the Manipur Budget, while the Lok Sabha will witness the presentation of crucial reports. As per the list of businesses, BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh will present reports from the Standing Committee on Defence regarding grants for the Ministry of Defence for the 2025-26 financial year.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the debate on the functioning of the Ministry of Railways, initiated by MP Samik Bhattacharya on March 12, will continue. The session is expected to see extensive discussions on these pressing matters.