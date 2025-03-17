Rare Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant Finds Safe Haven In Manipur’s Jessami Village

NET Web Desk / UT Web Desk

In a groundbreaking conservation effort, the Chakhesang community of Jessami village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district has established a unique protected zone to revive the critically endangered Mrs Hume’s Pheasant, locally known as ‘Nongin’. This rare and little-known pheasant species has long remained a mystery to many, with its habitats scattered across forested areas of Mizoram, Patkai Range, Manipur, Yunnan, and northern parts of Myanmar and Thailand.

The Jessami’s Mrs Hume’s Pheasant Community Reserve, situated approximately 116 km north of Ukhrul town and 135 km east of Kohima, Nagaland, near the Myanmar border, is now the *only reserve in the world* where the Nongin can roost and breed under the care and protection of the village community.

The reserve’s establishment is a testament to the community’s dedication to conservation and their ancestral lands. The Chakhesang community has taken a proactive approach to protect the Nongin and its habitat, ensuring the long-term survival of this rare species.

The community-led conservation initiative has been instrumental in creating a safe haven for the Mrs Hume’s Pheasant. The reserve provides a protected area for the species to thrive, and the community’s involvement ensures that the conservation efforts are sustainable and effective.

The establishment of the Jessami’s Hume’s Pheasant Community Reserve marks a significant milestone in the conservation of this critically endangered species. As the only reserve in the world dedicated to the protection of the Nongin, it offers a new lease on life for this rare and mysterious bird.

*Source Courtesy: https://ukhrultimes.com/